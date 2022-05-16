Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.46-$3.46 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.42 billion-$135.42 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Honda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

HMC traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.67. 211,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day moving average is $28.45. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $33.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 7.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period.

Honda Motor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.