Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $68.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. Honest had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a negative return on equity of 51.77%. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $3.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $290.24 million and a PE ratio of -6.47. Honest has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $19.94.

In related news, CRO Rick Rexing sold 12,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $48,890.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 209,897 shares in the company, valued at $852,181.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jasmin Manner sold 10,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $42,073.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,892.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,572 shares of company stock worth $749,293. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honest by 82.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Honest in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Honest by 368.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Honest during the first quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HNST shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Guggenheim downgraded Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Honest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.43.

Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

