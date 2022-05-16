Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,853 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $13,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $194.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,673,108. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $132.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.14.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

