Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Shares Down 0.7%

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.07 and last traded at $35.24. Approximately 1,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 14,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.48.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.88.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.
