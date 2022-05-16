Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Shares Down 0.7%

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.07 and last traded at $35.24. Approximately 1,428 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 14,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.48.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.88.

Get Hoya Capital Housing ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hoya Capital Housing ETF ( NYSEARCA:HOMZ Get Rating ) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Hoya Capital Housing ETF accounts for 35.3% of Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Hoya Capital Real Estate LLC owned approximately 3.42% of Hoya Capital Housing ETF worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hoya Capital Housing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoya Capital Housing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.