HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,420 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in HP in the third quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $1,233,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,951 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.07.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $37.17. 310,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,668,555. The firm has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.29.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

