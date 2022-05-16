H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 135,823 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,412,196 shares.The stock last traded at $32.79 and had previously closed at $32.31.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.71.

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.60. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 6,248.49%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 31.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after acquiring an additional 961,159 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter worth approximately $436,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 2.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 441,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 6.4% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 28,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter worth approximately $260,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

