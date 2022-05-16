HSBC Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.50 Price Target

HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.63) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2DGet Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on O2D. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.68) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($2.95) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.50 ($3.68) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.74) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.66) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of O2D opened at €2.94 ($3.09) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €2.54. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12-month low of €2.20 ($2.32) and a 12-month high of €3.02 ($3.17). The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion and a PE ratio of 41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

