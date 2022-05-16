HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $409.00 million-$410.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $411.71 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.40-$2.42 EPS.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HubSpot from $645.00 to $539.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $667.08.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded down $9.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $346.23. 8,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,811. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $426.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $555.91. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $295.53 and a 52-week high of $866.00.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total value of $4,525,056.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,758 in the last ninety days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in HubSpot by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in HubSpot by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

