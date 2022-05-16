Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $5.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 20.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Humacyte has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $17.45.

HUMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humacyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Humacyte from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Humacyte in the third quarter worth about $840,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Humacyte by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Humacyte in the fourth quarter worth about $2,134,000. 9.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

