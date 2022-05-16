Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Lowered to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMAGet Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Humacyte from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.65.

Shares of NASDAQ HUMA opened at $5.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33. Humacyte has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 20.75 and a quick ratio of 20.75.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMAGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humacyte will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humacyte during the third quarter worth $20,590,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Humacyte during the fourth quarter worth $10,158,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Humacyte by 107.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,422,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Humacyte by 1,853.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 573,380 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at about $5,805,000. Institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

