Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) were down 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.26 and last traded at C$3.26. Approximately 1,186,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,628,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.53.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 17.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$550.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05.

Hut 8 Mining ( TSE:HUT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$57.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$54.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

