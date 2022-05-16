Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Huttig Building Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ HBP opened at $10.70 on Friday. Huttig Building Products has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.35. The company has a market cap of $292.42 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Huttig Building Products ( NASDAQ:HBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $230.40 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Huttig Building Products by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products by 13.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair works in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

