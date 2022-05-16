Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hysan Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HYSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the April 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

HYSNY stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.10. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.21. Hysan Development has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.2897 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th.

Hysan is a leading property investment, management and development company in Hong Kong, with a portfolio of more than 4 million square feet of high-quality office, retail and residential properties. Operating primarily in the city's prime retail/office district of Causeway Bay, we are focused on delighting our customers and providing investors with outstanding returns.

