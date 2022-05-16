Iconic Token (ICNQ) Market Cap Achieves $2.40 Million

Iconic Token (ICNQ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $1,782.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000829 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.81 or 0.00529350 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00035879 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $52,348.15 or 1.77849696 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008757 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,843,782 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

