Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDRA opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.71.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDRA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Idera Pharmaceuticals by 202.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 265,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 177,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

