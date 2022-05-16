Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
NASDAQ IDRA opened at $0.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.71.
Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Idera Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.
