Ilika’s (IKA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Ilika (LON:IKA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 250 ($3.08) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.02) target price on shares of Ilika in a report on Monday, January 24th.
LON IKA opened at GBX 64 ($0.79) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 112.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 133.41. Ilika has a twelve month low of GBX 63 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 225 ($2.77). The company has a market capitalization of £100.40 million and a PE ratio of -17.78. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.
Ilika Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.
See Also
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.