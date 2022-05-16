Ilika’s (IKA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Ilika (LON:IKA – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 250 ($3.08) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.02) target price on shares of Ilika in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Get Ilika alerts:

LON IKA opened at GBX 64 ($0.79) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 112.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 133.41. Ilika has a twelve month low of GBX 63 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 225 ($2.77). The company has a market capitalization of £100.40 million and a PE ratio of -17.78. The company has a current ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

In other Ilika news, insider Stephen John Boydell sold 2,000 shares of Ilika stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.45), for a total transaction of £2,360 ($2,909.63). Insiders have sold a total of 373,222 shares of company stock worth $40,734,366 in the last ninety days.

Ilika Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.