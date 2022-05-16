IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) Short Interest Down 35.5% in April

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,900 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the April 15th total of 345,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 288,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
IMCC stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.06. 126,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,171. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. IM Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $73.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.12). IM Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.71%. The business had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that IM Cannabis will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IM Cannabis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.
