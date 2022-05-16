ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Update

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the April 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ImagineAR stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 42,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,872. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. ImagineAR has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.20.
ImagineAR Company Profile
