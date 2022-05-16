ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF) Short Interest Update

ImagineAR Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPNFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 42.7% from the April 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 341,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ImagineAR stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 42,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,872. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. ImagineAR has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.20.

ImagineAR Inc provides an augmented reality (AR) platform that enables businesses, sports teams, and organizations to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Its products include ImagineAR Augmented Reality Platform that allows the choice of engagement by marker, location, and Web-based activation; ImagineAR.com, an AR-as-a-service platform for desktops; ImagineAR mobile app; ImagineAR SDK/API; ImagineAR White-Label Mobile App; ImagineAR Cloud, a centralized content management system, where AR is securely stored and managed; and WebAR services.

