Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Imago BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Imago BioSciences reported earnings per share of ($8.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 94.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Imago BioSciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.97) to ($1.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Imago BioSciences.

Imago BioSciences (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.06).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMGO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Imago BioSciences from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Imago BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.75.

IMGO stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.12. 110,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,627. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $509.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59. Imago BioSciences has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $35.68.

In other Imago BioSciences news, insider Laura G. Eichorn sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $172,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Imago BioSciences by 146.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,290,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,112 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new position in Imago BioSciences during the first quarter worth $57,256,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Imago BioSciences during the third quarter worth $53,506,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Imago BioSciences by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,452,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,271,000 after acquiring an additional 410,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Imago BioSciences by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 848,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,109,000 after acquiring an additional 428,127 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

