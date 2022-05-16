India Capital Growth Fund (LON:IGC) Shares Down 1%

India Capital Growth Fund Limited (LON:IGC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 97.60 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.23). Approximately 83,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 191,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.25).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 106.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 114.40. The company has a market capitalization of £96.60 million and a PE ratio of 2.70.

Get India Capital Growth Fund alerts:

In other news, insider Lynne Duquemin acquired 9,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £10,043.50 ($12,381.04).

India Capital Growth Fund Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Ocean Dial Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of mid and small cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for India Capital Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for India Capital Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.