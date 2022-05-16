indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INDI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of indie Semiconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.29.

indie Semiconductor stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 7.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. indie Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $16.33.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 140.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.24 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 188,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $1,490,515.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $63,502.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 295,655 shares of company stock valued at $2,268,945 over the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDI. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 12.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,355,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after purchasing an additional 855,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 62.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,206,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,162,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,369 shares during the period. 25.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

