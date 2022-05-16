InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Short Interest Up 48.3% in April

InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 644,300 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the April 15th total of 434,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Gregg Owen Lehman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in InfuSystem by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in InfuSystem in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in InfuSystem by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 488,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 169,105 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in InfuSystem by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in InfuSystem by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 199,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INFU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InfuSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of InfuSystem from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN INFU traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,416. InfuSystem has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.08.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. InfuSystem had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 26.77%. Equities analysts forecast that InfuSystem will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

