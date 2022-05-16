Ink Hits Market Capitalization of $262,264.42 (INK)

Ink (INK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, Ink has traded up 13.7% against the dollar. Ink has a total market capitalization of $262,264.42 and $1,193.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ink coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003320 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.69 or 0.00514148 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00035945 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,793.81 or 1.75475555 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008556 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004696 BTC.

About Ink

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

