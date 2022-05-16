InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of INM stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of -0.28. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.51.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INM. Zacks Investment Research cut InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( NASDAQ:INM Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.31% of InMed Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.

