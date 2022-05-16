InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InnovAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of InnovAge from $5.00 to $3.90 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.91.

OTCMKTS:INNV opened at $5.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.99. InnovAge has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $695.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in InnovAge by 1,644.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in InnovAge during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in InnovAge by 400.0% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in InnovAge by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 10.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

