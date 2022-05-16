Innovent Biologics (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Innovent Biologics (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Innovent Biologics in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of IVBXF stock opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. Innovent Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Innovent Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in China. The company operates a platform for the discovery, development, and manufacture of antibody drug candidates in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, and metabolic diseases. Its principal drug candidate is Tyvyt (sintilimab), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and esophageal carcinoma.

