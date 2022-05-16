Insider Buying: Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director Buys 12,500 Shares of Stock

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) Director Asit Parikh purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 12.79. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $39.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $259.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.93.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAT. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $79,311,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,996,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,549,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,717,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,473,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,974,000 after purchasing an additional 290,247 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

