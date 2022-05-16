Insider Buying: Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Director Purchases 51,751 Shares of Stock

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) Director Paul J. Isaac bought 51,751 shares of Stereotaxis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $91,081.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,296,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,197.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSEAMERICAN STXS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.79. 416,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,502. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.74. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $10.30.
Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 39.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.96%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.20.
Stereotaxis Company Profile (Get Rating)
Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.
