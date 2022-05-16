Insider Selling: Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,285.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DCO traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.37. 40,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,637. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.41. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 21.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Ducommun by 15,364.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 108,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 107,550 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $428,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 28,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 19,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 428,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCO shares. StockNews.com lowered Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Ducommun from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

