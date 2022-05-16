Insider Selling: Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $183,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,285.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
DCO traded down $1.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.37. 40,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,637. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.41. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.90 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Ducommun had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 21.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DCO shares. StockNews.com lowered Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Ducommun from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
About Ducommun (Get Rating)
Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ducommun (DCO)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.