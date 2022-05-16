Insider Selling: Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) CFO Sells 1,866 Shares of Stock

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen Wawrin sold 1,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $24,258.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ESCA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,689. Escalade, Incorporated has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.95.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.21. Escalade had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Escalade’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESCA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Escalade in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESCA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Escalade in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Escalade in the first quarter valued at $1,056,000. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Escalade in the first quarter valued at $688,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 795.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 146.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. 27.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

