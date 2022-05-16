International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 19,074 BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSTZ. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 448.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 843.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSTZ opened at $21.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.16. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $43.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II, is a limited-term closed-end equity fund. BSTZ commenced operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S.

