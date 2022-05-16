International Assets Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 72.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $229,524,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $834,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $595.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $696.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $805.52. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.05 and a 1 year high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $880.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

