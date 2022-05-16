International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $554,000 Holdings in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OFS Capital were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in OFS Capital by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 505,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 53,113 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in OFS Capital by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 56,292 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in OFS Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in OFS Capital during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in OFS Capital by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,054 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the period. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on OFS shares. StockNews.com cut OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ:OFS opened at $11.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.49 million, a PE ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. OFS Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $13.47.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). OFS Capital had a net margin of 126.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. This is a positive change from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.67%.

About OFS Capital (Get Rating)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.