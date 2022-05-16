International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $616,000 Stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $927,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 237,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 28,581 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 797,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,359,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

FDL opened at $37.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.05. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.