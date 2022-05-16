International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,266 ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth $2,239,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in ChargePoint by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 83,549 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $779,000. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CHPT. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.21.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.17.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.85 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%. As a group, research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $3,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,445,177.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $44,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock valued at $30,641,403. 39.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

