International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 601 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 14,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $211.85 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $199.13 and a 1 year high of $329.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $241.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.