International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.06

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.06 and last traded at $23.06, with a volume of 6845 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.94.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.16. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.87%.

In other International Seaways news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,266,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,473,443.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $57,690 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in International Seaways by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in International Seaways by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in International Seaways by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in International Seaways by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

