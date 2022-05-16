Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Price Target Cut to C$17.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IIP.UN. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a C$20.25 target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TSE IIP.UN opened at C$13.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.29 and a 12-month high of C$18.64. The firm has a market cap of C$1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.0285 dividend. This is an increase from Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.51%.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.24, for a total value of C$64,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$833,534.24. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $410,537.

About Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.