inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Shares Bought by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,211 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in inTEST were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 173.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 115,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in inTEST by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after buying an additional 68,397 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in inTEST during the second quarter valued at about $691,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in inTEST during the third quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in inTEST by 68.9% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 88,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 35,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Get inTEST alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTT. TheStreet downgraded inTEST from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

INTT stock opened at $7.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. inTEST Co. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that inTEST Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews bought 9,235 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $62,705.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,804. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About inTEST (Get Rating)

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.