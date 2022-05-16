inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.18-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $27.00 million-$29.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $27.00 million.inTEST also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

INTT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut inTEST from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut inTEST from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN INTT traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $7.55. The stock had a trading volume of 71,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,594. inTEST has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91.

inTEST ( NYSEAMERICAN:INTT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. inTEST had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that inTEST will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews bought 9,235 shares of inTEST stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, with a total value of $62,705.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 87,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in inTEST by 114.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in inTEST in the second quarter valued at about $691,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in inTEST by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in inTEST in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of inTEST by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 238,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

