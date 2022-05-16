Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.18 and last traded at $68.92. Approximately 2,346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 503,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.42.

IPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $940.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.44 and its 200-day moving average is $58.48.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.72. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 91.93% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $94.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Robert E. Baldridge sold 16,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $1,040,770.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,956 shares of company stock worth $9,417,104. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 54,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $480,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

