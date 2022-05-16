Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 203.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ativo Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG stock traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $219.52. 15,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,226,835. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.60 and a 52 week high of $369.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.80 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.60.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

