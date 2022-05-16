Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.68% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 290.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSJS opened at $21.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.81 and a 52-week high of $26.54.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

