Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) dropped 5.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.07. Approximately 318,287 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,650,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

NVTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $901.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $12.04.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 148.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $131,043.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,651,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Invitae in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,790,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invitae by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,106,000 after buying an additional 1,873,864 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Invitae by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,576,000 after buying an additional 1,873,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Invitae by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $202,554,000 after buying an additional 1,086,200 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

