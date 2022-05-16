IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ IRCP opened at $2.30 on Friday. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $3.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 426.1% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101,631 shares during the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. increased its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 333.0% in the 3rd quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 1,230,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 946,167 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 356,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 273,807 shares during the period. VR Advisory Services Ltd lifted its stake in IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 329.5% during the third quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 355,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 272,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 20,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

