iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Position Reduced by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,768 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,264 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,112 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,238,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,028 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 197.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,863,000 after acquiring an additional 742,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,739,000 after acquiring an additional 720,096 shares in the last quarter.

IEF stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,243,189. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.99 and a 12 month high of $118.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $105.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.65.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

