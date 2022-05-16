iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $51.84

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $51.84 and last traded at $51.84, with a volume of 2200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.88.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYF. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4,243.1% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 208,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,374,000 after purchasing an additional 203,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 69,476 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,509.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 58,863 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,225,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 296.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 51,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 38,388 shares during the last quarter.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

