iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Cut by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88,361 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $64,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $155.35. The stock had a trading volume of 274,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,948. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.83. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $149.56 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

