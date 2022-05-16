iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Position Increased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 129,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,782,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.90. 42,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,670. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.75. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $111.53 and a 1-year high of $133.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.888 dividend. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

