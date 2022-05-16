iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,559,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,768,000 after buying an additional 91,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,663,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,529,000 after buying an additional 199,027 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,956,000 after buying an additional 132,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,510,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,335,000 after buying an additional 27,731 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $125.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,713. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $111.53 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.888 per share. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

